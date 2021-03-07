IPL 2021, Punjab Kings: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Punjab Kings (PK), formerly Kings XI Punjab, notched up five consecutive wins towards the end of IPL 2020, but eventually finished at the sixth position in the points table.
Led by KL Rahul, who was the leading run-scorer in the last edition, Punjab will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on 12th April.
Punjab will play most of their matches in Bangalore (5), followed by Ahmedabad (4), Mumbai (3) and Chennai (2)
The team has a solid batting order, comprising the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran. In the bowling department, they have Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, and Ravi Bishnoi, the young leggie who impressed last year.
In the 2021 auction too, they have made some valuable acquisitions such as David Malan, the World No 1 T20I batsman, Jhye Richardson and Moises Henriques. One should also keep an eye on Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena and Riley Meredith, three of the youngsters they bought for the upcoming edition.
Here's the full schedule for Punjab Kings:
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|1
|12th April
|7.30 pm
|RR
|PK
|Mumbai
|2
|16th April
|7.30 pm
|PK
|CSK
|Mumbai
|3
|18th April
|7.30 pm
|DC
|PK
|Mumbai
|4
|21st April
|3.30 pm
|PK
|SRH
|Chennai
|5
|23rd April
|7.30 pm
|PK
|MI
|Chennai
|6
|26th April
|7.30 pm
|PK
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|7
|30th April
|7.30 pm
|PK
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|8
|2nd May
|7.30 pm
|PK
|DC
|Ahmedabad
|9
|6th May
|7.30 pm
|RCB
|PK
|Ahmedabad
|10
|9th May
|3.30 pm
|CSK
|PK
|Bangalore
|11
|13th May
|3.30 pm
|MI
|PK
|Bangalore
|12
|15th May
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|PK
|Bangalore
|13
|19th May
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|PK
|Bangalore
|14
|22nd May
|7.30 pm
|PK
|RR
|Bangalore
Here's the full PK Squad for IPL 2021:
KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.
