IPL 2021, Punjab Kings: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Punjab Kings (PK), formerly Kings XI Punjab, notched up five consecutive wins towards the end of IPL 2020, but eventually finished at the sixth position in the points table.

Led by KL Rahul, who was the leading run-scorer in the last edition, Punjab will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on 12th April.

Punjab will play most of their matches in Bangalore (5), followed by Ahmedabad (4), Mumbai (3) and Chennai (2)

The team has a solid batting order, comprising the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran. In the bowling department, they have Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, and Ravi Bishnoi, the young leggie who impressed last year.

In the 2021 auction too, they have made some valuable acquisitions such as David Malan, the World No 1 T20I batsman, Jhye Richardson and Moises Henriques. One should also keep an eye on Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena and Riley Meredith, three of the youngsters they bought for the upcoming edition.

Here's the full schedule for Punjab Kings:

Match Date Time Home Away Venue 1 12th April 7.30 pm RR PK Mumbai 2 16th April 7.30 pm PK CSK Mumbai 3 18th April 7.30 pm DC PK Mumbai 4 21st April 3.30 pm PK SRH Chennai 5 23rd April 7.30 pm PK MI Chennai 6 26th April 7.30 pm PK KKR Ahmedabad 7 30th April 7.30 pm PK RCB Ahmedabad 8 2nd May 7.30 pm PK DC Ahmedabad 9 6th May 7.30 pm RCB PK Ahmedabad 10 9th May 3.30 pm CSK PK Bangalore 11 13th May 3.30 pm MI PK Bangalore 12 15th May 7.30 pm KKR PK Bangalore 13 19th May 7.30 pm SRH PK Bangalore 14 22nd May 7.30 pm PK RR Bangalore

Here's the full PK Squad for IPL 2021:

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.