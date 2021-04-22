IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Unbeaten RCB retain top spot after thumping RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintained their 100 per cent start to their IPL 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.
With the win, they now have eight points from four games, ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Having won the toss, RCB asked RR to bat first. Mohammed Siraj struck early to get rid of Jos Buttler and David Miller to leave RR reeling at 43-5. However, knocks from Shivam Dube (46) and Rahul Tewatia (40) inspired a comeback to take Rajasthan to 177-9 from 20 overs.
In reply, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century as he forged a record 181-run stand to take RCB over the finish line. The RR bowlers were completely outplayed as the the duo of Padikkal and Virat Kohli gave them nightmares.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|0
|+1.009
|8
|2
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+1.142
|6
|3
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+0.426
|6
|4
|MI
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+0.187
|4
|5
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.228
|2
|6
|KKR
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.700
|2
|7
|PBKS
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.824
|2
|8
|RR
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.011
|2
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)
Also read
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2021 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs
Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod
Click here to view the updated IPL points table
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
In the latest edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Ujwal Singh, Shubham Pandey and Jigar Mehta analyse the week gone by in 14th edition of Indian Premier League. We discuss Glenn Maxwell finally showing his worth with RCB, SRH's poor start to the season and young Indian pacers who are showing a lot of quality.
Here are five stars who could be key in stopping Mumbai Indians winning for a third straight year
In this opening episode, host Anish Anand and guests Jigar Mehta and Shantanu Srivastava preview four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.