Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Unbeaten RCB retain top spot after thumping RR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 22nd, 2021
  • 23:44:59 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintained their 100 per cent start to their IPL 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

With the win, they now have eight points from four games, ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having won the toss, RCB asked RR to bat first. Mohammed Siraj struck early to get rid of Jos Buttler and David Miller to leave RR reeling at 43-5. However, knocks from Shivam Dube (46) and Rahul Tewatia (40) inspired a comeback to take Rajasthan to 177-9 from 20 overs.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century as he forged a record 181-run stand to take RCB over the finish line. The RR bowlers were completely outplayed as the the duo of Padikkal and Virat Kohli gave them nightmares.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 RCB 4 4 0 0 +1.009 8
2 CSK 4 3 1 0 +1.142 6
3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6
4 MI 4 2 2 0 +0.187 4
5 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2
6 KKR 4 1 3 0 -0.700 2
7 PBKS 4 1 3 0 -0.824 2
8 RR 4 1 3 0 -1.011 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 23:44:59 IST

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Maxwell's return to form, SRH's poor start, and new trend of teams failing to chase small targets
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Maxwell's return to form, SRH's poor start, and new trend of teams failing to chase small targets

In the latest edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Ujwal Singh, Shubham Pandey and Jigar Mehta analyse the week gone by in 14th edition of Indian Premier League. We discuss Glenn Maxwell finally showing his worth with RCB, SRH's poor start to the season and young Indian pacers who are showing a lot of quality.

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament

Here are five stars who could be key in stopping Mumbai Indians winning for a third straight year

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
First Cricket News

IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

In this opening episode, host Anish Anand and guests Jigar Mehta and Shantanu Srivastava preview four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.