IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Unbeaten RCB retain top spot after thumping RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintained their 100 per cent start to their IPL 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

With the win, they now have eight points from four games, ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having won the toss, RCB asked RR to bat first. Mohammed Siraj struck early to get rid of Jos Buttler and David Miller to leave RR reeling at 43-5. However, knocks from Shivam Dube (46) and Rahul Tewatia (40) inspired a comeback to take Rajasthan to 177-9 from 20 overs.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century as he forged a record 181-run stand to take RCB over the finish line. The RR bowlers were completely outplayed as the the duo of Padikkal and Virat Kohli gave them nightmares.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 4 4 0 0 +1.009 8 2 CSK 4 3 1 0 +1.142 6 3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6 4 MI 4 2 2 0 +0.187 4 5 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2 6 KKR 4 1 3 0 -0.700 2 7 PBKS 4 1 3 0 -0.824 2 8 RR 4 1 3 0 -1.011 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)

