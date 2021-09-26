IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Sanju Samson becomes highest run-getter

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their second win of the season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan batted first and made a decent total of 164/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson scored his second half-century in as many matches and his 82-run knock ensured he now holds the Orange Cap for being highest run-getter this season.

But Rajasthan's bowlers did not put up a good show. Jason Roy, playing his first match for SRH, got off to a great start and scored 60 in just 42 balls. Later, skipper Kane Williamson (51) ensured he takes his team cross the line with nine balls to spare.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings went atop the IPL points table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

In another match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs to consolidate the third spot. The defeat meant that Mumbai are now seventh in the eight-team league with time running out to make the cut for the Playoffs.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 10 8 2 0 +0.711 16 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12 4 KKR 10 4 6 0 +0.322 8 5 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.271 8 6 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.369 8 7 MI 10 4 6 0 -0.551 8 8 SRH 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

Orange Cap holder: RR's Sanju Samson (433 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

With inputs from PTI