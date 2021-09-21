IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR move to fifth after win over PBKS

Pace bowler Kartik Tyagi defended four off the last over as Rajasthan Royals edged out Punjab Kings by two runs in an Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday.

Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way and Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.

Rajasthan, who come into the revived Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.

KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) put on 120 for the first wicket to set up the chase in the absence of the big-hitting Chris Gayle who was left out of the team.

South Africa's Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 36 and Nicholas Pooran hit 32 before falling to Tyagi on the third ball of the final over.

England players including Ben Stokes (mental health break), Jofra Archer (injured) and Jos Buttler (personal reasons) are missing from the Royals' team.

But Tyagi and fellow quick Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the play-offs.

With the win, RR moved up to the fifth spot on the table.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 8 6 2 0 +1.223 12 2 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 -0.706 10 4 MI 8 4 4 0 -0.071 8 5 RR 8 4 4 0 -0.154 8 6 KKR 8 4 4 0 +0.110 8 7 PBKS 9 3 6 0 -0.345 6 8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

With inputs from AFP