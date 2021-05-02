IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR jump to fifth spot after big win over SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) jumped to fifth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a dominant 55-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in the first of Sunday's double-headers.
Kane Williamson led SRH for the first time this season as the team management dropped former skipper David Warner from the playing XI.
SRH won the toss and put RR to bat, and despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Jos Buttler (124) and Sanju Samson (48) forged a 150-run stand to take RR to 220-3.
This was Buttler's maiden IPL hundred as his stunning 124 came in just 64 balls.
In reply, the RR bowlers, led by Chris Morris (3/29) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) never game room for improvement to the opposition as SRH lost wickets at regular intervals. Openers Manish Pandey (31) and Jonny Bairstow (30) were the top scorers as Hyderabad stumbled to 165-8 in 20 overs.
Hyderabad remain at the bottom of the table with just two points, and a playoff spot now looking like a distant dream.
The RR-SRH match completed the midway stage of the league phase, with 28 matches being played.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|CSK
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+1.263
|10
|2
|DC
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+0.466
|10
|3
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|4
|MI
|7
|4
|3
|0
|+0.062
|8
|5
|RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.190
|6
|6
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.264
|6
|7
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|8
|SRH
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-0.623
|2
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (331 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
