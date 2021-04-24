IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR climb to sixth spot with win over KKR

Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.
It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.
Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.
Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for nine in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.
Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals.
With their second win of the tournament, RR have now climbed to the sixth spot. KKR meanwhile are the bottom-placed team with just one win from give games.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|0
|+1.009
|8
|2
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+1.142
|6
|3
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+0.426
|6
|4
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.032
|4
|5
|PBKS
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.428
|4
|6
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.681
|4
|7
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.228
|2
|8
|KKR
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.675
|2
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)
With inputs from PTI
