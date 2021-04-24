Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR climb to sixth spot with win over KKR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 24th, 2021
  • 23:52:54 IST

Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for nine in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals.

With their second win of the tournament, RR have now climbed to the sixth spot. KKR meanwhile are the bottom-placed team with just one win from give games.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 RCB 4 4 0 0 +1.009 8
2 CSK 4 3 1 0 +1.142 6
3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6
4 MI 5 2 3 0 -0.032 4
5 PBKS 5 2 3 0 -0.428 4
6 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.681 4
7 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2
8 KKR 5 1 4 0 -0.675 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2021 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs  

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table 

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: April 24, 2021 23:52:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming heaps praise on MS Dhoni, calls skipper 'heartbeat' of franchise
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming heaps praise on MS Dhoni, calls skipper 'heartbeat' of franchise

Dhoni has been leading the side since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.

IPL 2021: Made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate, says DC's Shikhar Dhawan after 92-run knock against PBKS
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate, says DC's Shikhar Dhawan after 92-run knock against PBKS

Dhawan, who smashed back-to-back hundreds in the IPL last season, is no more a certainty in India's T20 playing XI and is competing for an opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup later this year.

IPL 2021: Stuck to what worked in 2020, says Punjab Kings' Mayank Agarwal on 36-ball 69 against Delhi Capitals
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Stuck to what worked in 2020, says Punjab Kings' Mayank Agarwal on 36-ball 69 against Delhi Capitals

Mayank found his touch on Sunday as he smashed a sizzling 36-ball 69 to help Punjab post 195 for four against Delhi Capitals.