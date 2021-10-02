IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR climb over MI after beating CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent unbeaten century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.
Chasing an imposing target of 190, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64 not out off 42 balls) hit half-centuries as RR reached 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs to win the match, and stay alive in the race for playoffs.
Captain Sanju Samson and Evin Lewis contributed 28 and 27 respectively in a show of batting prowess.
Earlier, Gaikwad took his bat through the innings with his 60-ball unbeaten knock of 101 which had nine fours and five sixes after CSK were asked to bat first.
Ravindra Jadeja contributed 32 off just 15 balls while Faf du Plessis made 25. For RR, Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/39.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|CSK
|12
|9
|3
|0
|+0.829
|18
|2
|DC
|12
|9
|3
|0
|+0.551
|18
|3
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|0
|-0.200
|14
|4
|KKR
|12
|5
|7
|0
|+0.302
|10
|5
|PBKS
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.236
|10
|6
|RR
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.337
|10
|7
|MI
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.453
|10
|8
|SRH
|11
|2
|9
|0
|-0.490
|4
Orange Cap holder: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad (508 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)
With inputs from AFP
