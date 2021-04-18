IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB retain top spot with third straight win

For the first time ever, Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched victory in the first three matches of an IPL season when they registered a dominant 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of IPL 2021. With the win over Eoin Morgan's men, RCB remain the only unbeaten team this season and retain the top spot in the points table.

Knocks from Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76*) propelled RCB to 204-4 from 20 overs. In reply, Harshal Patel (2/17) proved crucial in the death overs yet again, while Kyle Jamieson (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) also did wonders with the ball.

The second match of the double-header between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is currently underway at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 3 3 0 0 +0.750 6 2 MI 3 2 1 0 +0.367 4 3 CSK 2 1 1 0 +0.616 2 4 DC 2 1 1 0 +0.195 2 5 RR 2 1 1 0 +0.052 2 6 KKR 3 1 2 0 -0.633 2 7 PBKS 2 1 1 0 -0.909 2 8 SRH 3 0 3 0 -0.483 0

Orange Cap holder: RCB's Glenn Maxwell (176 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2021 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table