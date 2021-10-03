IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB qualify for playoffs, KKR stay in hunt

In the double header on Sunday, (3 October) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs to qualify for the IPL play-offs. In the second fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their hopes alive.

Having won the toss, SRH opted to bat and never really got going. They lost four wickets fairly quickly with Kane Williamson getting going but not making it count. That was repeated again by Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad who made cameo appearances but didn't find support at the other end.

With 116 to get, KKR started slowly and lost two wickets early. Shubman Gill scored 57 to emerge Man of the Match with Nitish Rana providing stellar support at the other end for the third wicket. With pressure telling late on, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik got them past the finishing line.

In Sharjah, batting first, RCB posted 164/7 and then restricted Punjab to 158/6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29. RCB now have 16 points and have officially become the third team after CSK and DC to make it to last-four.

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in RCB's 164.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers for Punjab.

This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 12 9 3 0 +0.829 18 2 DC 12 9 3 0 +0.551 18 3 RCB 12 8 4 0 -0.157 16 4 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.294 12 5 PBKS 13 5 8 0 -0.241 10 6 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.337 10 7 MI 12 5 7 0 -0.453 10 8 SRH 12 2 10 0 -0.475 4

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (528 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)

With inputs from PTI