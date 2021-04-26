IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB move to top spot after win over DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore have regained the winning momentum as they clinched a thriller against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first. RCB lost Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal early but Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell played good knocks to settle the innings. Once again, it was AB de Villiers who made a big difference with the bat. RCB managed to post a winning total of 171-5 in 20 overs thanks to the brilliance of de Villiers. He remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes.

In the chase, Delhi lost quick wickets and it became difficult for them. But Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer kept them in the game with a solid partnership. Pant was not at his best but he still made 58 off 48. Hetmyer produced power-hitting in the death as Delhi took the match till the last over. Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs as RCB won the match by one run. Hetmyer scored 53 in 25 balls but it was not enough to take his team home.

On Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave their ongoing campaign a timely boost as they chased down a modest target set by Punjab Kings by five wickets with 20 deliveries to spare.

In the first game of the season taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, Punjab were put in to bat after KKR skipper Eoin Morgan called correctly during the toss. After getting off to a decent start thanks to their openers, Punjab lost wickets in a flurry in the middle overs, as the wicket started to slow down and made batting extremely difficult on a two-paced wicket. Additonally, both the Kolkata fielders and bowlers showed discipline today as they desperately sought a victory to avoid languishing in the bottom half for long.

After restricting Punjab to a sub-par 123/9, with Prasidh Krishna (3/30) the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, the visitors were off to a shaky start as the PBKS seamers tore through the top-order reducing Morgan’s men to 17/3. The pair of Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, steadied the chase with a partnership worth 66, one that laid the foundation for an easy victory that propelled the two-time champions above Punjab to the fifth spot on the points table.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 6 5 1 0 +0.089 10 2 CSK 5 4 1 0 +1.612 8 3 DC 6 4 2 0 +0.269 8 4 MI 5 2 3 0 -0.032 4 5 KKR 6 2 4 0 -0.305 4 6 PBKS 6 2 4 0 -0.608 4 7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.681 2 8 SRH 5 1 4 0 -0.180 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (265 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

