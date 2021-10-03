Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB beat PBKS to reach playoffs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 3rd, 2021
  • 19:34:43 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs to qualify for the IPL play-offs on Sunday.

Batting first, RCB posted 164 for 7 and then restricted Punjab to 158 for 6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29 in 4 overs. RCB now have 16 points and have officially become the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to last four stage.

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in RCB's 164 for 7.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers for Punjab.

This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 CSK 12 9 3 0 +0.829 18
2 DC 12 9 3 0 +0.551 18
3 RCB 12 8 4 0 -0.157 16
4 KKR 12 5 7 0 +0.302 10
5 PBKS 13 5 8 0 -0.241 10
6 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.337 10
7 MI 12 5 7 0 -0.453 10
8 SRH 11 2 9 0 -0.490 4

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (528 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 19:34:43 IST

Tags:

