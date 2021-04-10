IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Punjab Kings down Rajasthan Royals to go to third place

Sanju Samson's hard-fought knock of 119 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals (RR) succumbed to a narrow four-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night.
With the win, Punjab are placed third in the points table with two points, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Net Run-Rate (NRR). Rajasthan Royals are placed sixth with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finding themselves at the bottom of the table following their loss to Delhi Capitals (DC).
RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had the last laugh over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the other two games.
With the first round of matches completed, here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
MI
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.779
|2
|2
|KKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.500
|2
|3
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.200
|2
|4
|RCB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.050
|2
|5
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.050
|0
|6
|RR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.200
|0
|7
|SRH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.500
|0
|8
|CSK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.779
|0
Orange Cap holder: Sanju Samson (119 runs)
Purple Cap holder: Harshal Patel (5 wickets)
Here's all you need to know about the second match of IPL 2021 between CSK and DC at the Wankhede Stadium.
Samson almost took Royals home with a breathtaking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over.
