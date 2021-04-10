IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Punjab Kings down Rajasthan Royals to go to third place

Sanju Samson's hard-fought knock of 119 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals (RR) succumbed to a narrow four-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night.

With the win, Punjab are placed third in the points table with two points, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Net Run-Rate (NRR). Rajasthan Royals are placed sixth with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finding themselves at the bottom of the table following their loss to Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had the last laugh over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the other two games.

With the first round of matches completed, here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

MI

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.779 2 2 KKR 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2 3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.200 2 4 RCB 1 1 0 0 +0.050 2 5 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.050 0 6 RR 1 0 1 0 -0.200 0 7 SRH 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0 8 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.779 0

Orange Cap holder: Sanju Samson (119 runs)

Purple Cap holder: Harshal Patel (5 wickets)

