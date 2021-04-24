IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: PBKS climb to fifth with big win over MI

A captain’s innings from KL Rahul (who scored an unbeaten 60) and Chris Gayle’s sensible innings of 43 helped Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Punjab were seventh in the standings before the match started, but now have as many points as Mumbai after five matches. They’re still one spot below Mumbai in fifth place.

Mumbai, batting first, got off to a rocky start, losing Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan early. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma then stitched together a sensible partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to drag MI from 26 for 2 to 105 for 3. But the middle-order of Mumbai again failed to show up and eventually the team limped to 131/6.

But that proved to be an easy target for Punjab, who got to the target with 14 balls to spare.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 4 4 0 0 +1.009 8 2 CSK 4 3 1 0 +1.142 6 3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6 4 MI 5 2 3 0 -0.032 4 5 PBKS 5 2 3 0 -0.428 4 6 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2 7 KKR 4 1 3 0 -0.700 2 8 RR 4 1 3 0 -1.011 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (12 wickets)

