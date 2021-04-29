IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: PBKS climb to fifth spot after win over RCB

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The win takes them to second spot in the points table.

Asked to bat first, KKR made 154 for six against the in-form team from Delhi.

Opener Shubman Gill regained some form with a 38-ball 43 but KKR slipped to 82 for five before Andrew Russell smashed 45 off 27 balls to take them past the 150-mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In reply, DC chased down the target in 16.3 overs. Opener Prithvi Shaw blazed away to 82 off only 41 balls while sharing 142 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (46).

The 21-year-old Shaw smashed 11 fours and three sixes during his blazing knock. Not to forget, he hit six fours in the same over, the first of the chase bowled by Shivam Mavi, to set the ball rolling for his team.

Among Delhi Capitals bowlers, the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/32) and Lalit Yadav (2/13) snared two wickets each, while Avesh Khan (1/31) captured one.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) to register theirr third win in the tournament and maintained their fourth spot in the points table.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 6 5 1 0 +1.475 10 2 DC 7 5 2 0 +0.466 10 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10 4 MI 6 3 3 0 +0.071 6 5 PBKS 7 3 4 0 -0.264 6 6 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4 7 RR 6 2 4 0 -0.690 4 8 SRH 6 1 5 0 -0.264 2

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (331 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2021 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

With inputs from PTI