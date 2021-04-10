Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Mumbai Indians secure first win of season

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 14th, 2021
  • 0:01:57 IST

Mumbai Indians showed why they are one of the best teams in the league as they put out a great fightback to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in Chennai.

Chasing 153 for victory, KKR were in driver's seat thanks to good batting performances from Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33). But spinner Rahul Chahar turned it around for Mumbai with a match-winning spell of 4-27 in four overs with support from Krunal Pandya.

In the 19th and 20th overs, both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult held their nerves and delivered under pressure as Mumbai secured their first win of the season.

Batting first Mumbai were bowled out for 152. Andre Russell was the star with the ball taking a five-wicket haul in just two overs. Mumbai's batsmen struggled except for Suryakumar Yadav who scored a fine 56 off just 36 deliveries.

On Monday, Sanju Samson's hard-fought knock of 119 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals (RR) succumbed to a narrow four-run defeat to Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians moved to second spot on the table after the victory on Tuesday.

With the first round of matches completed, here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

MI

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.779 2
2 MI 2 1 1 0 +0.225 2
3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.200 2
4 RCB 1 1 0 0 +0.050 2
5 KKR 2 1 1 0 +0.000 2
6 RR 1 0 1 0 -0.200 0
7 SRH 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0
8 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.779 0

Orange Cap holder: Nitish Rana (137 runs)

Purple Cap holder: Andre Russell (6 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs  

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table 

Updated Date: April 14, 2021 00:01:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: 'Plan was to feed them wide balls' — Arshdeep Singh on PBKS' death-bowling plan against RR
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: 'Plan was to feed them wide balls' — Arshdeep Singh on PBKS' death-bowling plan against RR

Arshdeep Singh defended 13 runs in the last over as Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs.

IPL 2021: 'Could not have done anything more' — Sanju Samson after RR's narrow defeat to Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: 'Could not have done anything more' — Sanju Samson after RR's narrow defeat to Punjab Kings

Sanju Samson scored a magnificent 119 against Punjab Kings but got out on the last delivery as Rajasthan Royals lost by four runs.

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament

Here are five stars who could be key in stopping Mumbai Indians winning for a third straight year