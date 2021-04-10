IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Mumbai Indians secure first win of season

Mumbai Indians showed why they are one of the best teams in the league as they put out a great fightback to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in Chennai.

Chasing 153 for victory, KKR were in driver's seat thanks to good batting performances from Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33). But spinner Rahul Chahar turned it around for Mumbai with a match-winning spell of 4-27 in four overs with support from Krunal Pandya.

In the 19th and 20th overs, both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult held their nerves and delivered under pressure as Mumbai secured their first win of the season.

Batting first Mumbai were bowled out for 152. Andre Russell was the star with the ball taking a five-wicket haul in just two overs. Mumbai's batsmen struggled except for Suryakumar Yadav who scored a fine 56 off just 36 deliveries.

On Monday, Sanju Samson's hard-fought knock of 119 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals (RR) succumbed to a narrow four-run defeat to Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians moved to second spot on the table after the victory on Tuesday.

With the first round of matches completed, here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

MI

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.779 2 2 MI 2 1 1 0 +0.225 2 3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.200 2 4 RCB 1 1 0 0 +0.050 2 5 KKR 2 1 1 0 +0.000 2 6 RR 1 0 1 0 -0.200 0 7 SRH 1 0 1 0 -0.500 0 8 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.779 0

Orange Cap holder: Nitish Rana (137 runs)

Purple Cap holder: Andre Russell (6 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table