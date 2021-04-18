IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI move to top after beating SRH by 13 runs

Mumbai Indians find themselves on top of the points table for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 following their 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday.

The defending champions posted 150/5 — a competitive total on a sluggish Chepauk wicket — with Quinton de Kock (40) and Kieron Pollard (35 not out) the key run-scorers. Pollard ended the innings with back-to-back sixes off the last two deliveries as Mumbai collected 17 runs off the last over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/45).

The Sunrisers, looking for their first win of the season, got off to a dream start courtesy their openers, as skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 67 for the first wicket, before the latter was the first to fall as he stepped on to his stumps off Krunal Pandya's bowling. From thereon, SRH never were able to dominate the proceedings and gradually allowed Mumbai to build pressure and dictate terms.

Hardik Pandya was especially brilliant with his rocket arm as he effected two run outs with direct hits, Warner being one of the batsmen dismissed. Additionally, Rahul Chahar produced yet another quality spell in the middle overs, collecting 3/19 while Trent Boult polished off the Sunrisers tail with a barrage of yorkers to finish with 3/28. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah helped build pressure with his economical bowling as he gave away just 14 runs in four overs while getting the key wicket of Vijay Shankar in the penultimate over.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 3 2 1 0 +0.367 4 2 RCB 2 2 0 0 +0.175 4 3 CSK 2 1 1 0 +0.616 2 4 DC 2 1 1 0 +0.195 2 5 RR 2 1 1 0 +0.052 2 6 KKR 2 1 1 0 +0.000 2 7 PBKS 2 1 1 0 -0.909 2 8 SRH 3 0 3 0 -0.483 0

Orange Cap holder: KKR's Nitish Rana (137 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (7 wickets)

With inputs from PTI