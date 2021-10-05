IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI move to fifth with win over RR

Nathan Coulter-Nile led an inspired pace attack to help holders Mumbai Indians hammer Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Tuesday and keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.
Coulter-Nile (4-14), James Neesham (3-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) claimed nine wickets between them to limit Royals, who are all but out of the IPL title race, to 90-9 in Sharjah.
Opener Ishan Kishan hit an unbeaten 50 as Mumbai romped home in 8.2 overs to jump from seventh to fifth spot behind Kolkata Knight Riders as they fight for the final playoff place.
"We had to come here and do what we had to do. The two points were very crucial for us," said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.
"Once we had them bowled out for 90, we had a chance to finish it early and improve our run rate."
Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have already booked their place in the last four.
With their backs to the wall, Mumbai came all guns blazing after electing to field first as Coulter-Nile, Neesham and Bumrah removed Royals' top three batters.
"There are world class bowlers in our side and hope they can pick a few more and I have my job easier," man of the match Coulter-Nile said of his team's pace pack.
Opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 24 but the rest of the batting fell flat on a tough pitch.
Sharma made 22 and then left-handed Kishan smashed five fours and three sixes in his 25-ball knock to make short work of the target.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|13
|10
|3
|0
|+0.526
|20
|2
|CSK
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+0.739
|18
|3
|RCB
|12
|8
|4
|0
|-0.157
|16
|4
|KKR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|+0.294
|12
|5
|MI
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.048
|12
|6
|PBKS
|13
|5
|8
|0
|-0.241
|10
|7
|RR
|13
|5
|8
|0
|-0.737
|10
|8
|SRH
|12
|2
|10
|0
|-0.475
|4
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (528 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)
With inputs from AFP
