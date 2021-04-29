IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI maintain fourth spot after beating RR

Defending champions Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the match 24 of IPL 2021 on Thursday.

Opener Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 70, while Krunal Pandya made 39 off 26 balls, in MI's comfortable chase as they reached the target of 172 in 18.3 overs.

The victory helped MI to return to winning ways after two successive losses against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first after skipper Sanju Samson lost the toss. Jos Buttler (41 off 32 balls) and Yashashvi Jaiswal (32 off 20 balls) gave RR a flying start, putting up 66 for the first wicket.

Useful contributions from Samson (42 off 27 balls) and Shivam Dube (35 off 31 balls) helped them post 171/4. However, at one stage they looked destined for a much bigger total but excellent death bowling from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah curtailed their progress.

Spinner Rahul Chahar (2/33) snapped two wickets, while pacers Bumrah (1/15) and Boult (1/37) scalped one each for Mumbai.

Chris Morris (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Mustafizur Rahman (1/37) took one wicket.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 6 5 1 0 +1.475 10 2 RCB 6 5 1 0 +0.089 10 3 DC 6 4 2 0 +0.269 8 4 MI 6 3 3 0 +0.071 6 5 KKR 6 2 4 0 -0.305 4 6 PBKS 6 2 4 0 -0.608 4 7 RR 6 2 4 0 -0.690 4 8 SRH 6 1 5 0 -0.264 2

Orange Cap holder: CSK's Faf du Plessis (270 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

