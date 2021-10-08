IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI knocked out, RCB finish on 3rd spot

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in their final league fixture on Friday but still failed to qualify for the IPL play-offs.
MI made 235 for nine in their must-win match against SRH.
Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 82 off 40 balls.
MI, who had to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table and qualify for the play-offs, could only limit Hyderabad outfit to 193 for eight in a high-scoring game.
Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 82, Ishan Kishan 84; Jason Holder 4/52) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39).
In the other match, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets after a last-ball six by Srikar Bharat.
Bharat remained unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls while Glenn Maxwell made 51 off 33 as RCB chased down DC's target of 165 in a thrilling last-ball finish.
Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five.
Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.
Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls.
Brief scores:
Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/25).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 166/3 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51; Anrich Nortje
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|14
|10
|4
|0
|+0.481
|20
|2
|CSK
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.455
|18
|3
|RCB
|14
|9
|5
|0
|-0.140
|18
|4
|KKR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.587
|14
|5
|MI
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.116
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.001
|12
|7
|RR
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|SRH
|14
|3
|11
|0
|-0.545
|6
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (626 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (29 wickets)
With inputs from PTI
