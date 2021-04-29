IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI collect two more points with win over CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their IPL 2021 match in Delhi on Saturday.
Kieron Pollard blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league, reaching the landmark in 17 balls and remaining unbeaten on 87 off 34 balls at the end of the match.
CSK scored 218 for four after being asked to bat.
Moeen Ali (58) and Faf du Plessis (50) shared a 108-run stand before Ambati Rayudu pummelled the MI bowling attack into submission with an unbeaten 72 off 27 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
For Mumbai, Pollard (2/12) snared two wickets while pacers Trent Boult (1/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) grabbed a wicket each.
In reply, MI were off to a brisk start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting on 71 runs for the first wicket in just 7.1 overs.
Three wickets fell in quick succession to leave MI at 81 for three in the 10th over, but Pollard took charge of the situation after that, hitting a barrage of sixes and fours to keep his team in the reckoning.
However, Sam Curran bowled a brilliant 17th over, in which he picked up the wicket of Krunal Pandya to break a threatening 81-run partnership while giving away only two runs, to bring CSK back into the match.
But Pollard won it for MI in the end, hitting 16 off the last over bowled by Ngidi.
With the win, MI have gained two more points. However, they continue to be on fourth spot in the points table.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|CSK
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+1.263
|10
|2
|DC
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+0.466
|10
|3
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|4
|MI
|7
|4
|3
|0
|+0.062
|8
|5
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.264
|6
|6
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|7
|RR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.690
|4
|8
|SRH
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.264
|2
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (331 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)
With inputs from PTI
