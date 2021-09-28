IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS

Mumbai Indians stayed in the race for the playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Mumbai has 10 points after 11 games but is just behind Kolkata on net run-rate.
the experience of West Indies Kieron Pollard (15) and Hardik Pandya rescued Mumbai with a 45-run partnership off 23 balls as the team reached 137-4 with an over to spare.
Hardik’s dropped catch on 7 cost Punjab the game, as he remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls and finished the game with a six over long-on off Muhammed Shami.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s (2-25) twin strike in the batting powerplay and later top-scorer Saurabh Tiwari’s (45) wicket in the 16th over gave Punjab a sniff before Hardik and Pollard sealed the game for Mumbai.
Earlier, after being put in to bat, Punjab struggled to 135-6 against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (2-24) and Pollard, who picked up the key wickets of Chris Gayle and captain Lokesh Rahul in his only over as Punjab limped to 48-4 in the eighth over.
South African Aiden Markram (42) and Deepak Hooda (28) featured in a 61-run stand, but the total always looked within sight of the defending champions.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|CSK
|10
|8
|2
|0
|+1.069
|16
|2
|DC
|11
|8
|3
|0
|+0.562
|16
|3
|RCB
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.359
|12
|4
|KKR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|+0.363
|10
|5
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|-0.453
|10
|6
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.288
|8
|7
|RR
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.369
|8
|8
|SRH
|10
|2
|8
|0
|-0.501
|4
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)
With inputs from AP
