IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS

Mumbai Indians stayed in the race for the playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Mumbai has 10 points after 11 games but is just behind Kolkata on net run-rate.

the experience of West Indies Kieron Pollard (15) and Hardik Pandya rescued Mumbai with a 45-run partnership off 23 balls as the team reached 137-4 with an over to spare.

Hardik’s dropped catch on 7 cost Punjab the game, as he remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls and finished the game with a six over long-on off Muhammed Shami.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s (2-25) twin strike in the batting powerplay and later top-scorer Saurabh Tiwari’s (45) wicket in the 16th over gave Punjab a sniff before Hardik and Pollard sealed the game for Mumbai.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Punjab struggled to 135-6 against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (2-24) and Pollard, who picked up the key wickets of Chris Gayle and captain Lokesh Rahul in his only over as Punjab limped to 48-4 in the eighth over.

South African Aiden Markram (42) and Deepak Hooda (28) featured in a 61-run stand, but the total always looked within sight of the defending champions.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 11 8 3 0 +0.562 16 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12 4 KKR 11 5 6 0 +0.363 10 5 MI 11 5 6 0 -0.453 10 6 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.288 8 7 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.369 8 8 SRH 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

With inputs from AP