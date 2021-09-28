Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI climb to fifth after win against PBKS

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 29th, 2021
  • 0:47:16 IST

Mumbai Indians stayed in the race for the playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Mumbai has 10 points after 11 games but is just behind Kolkata on net run-rate.

the experience of West Indies Kieron Pollard (15) and Hardik Pandya rescued Mumbai with a 45-run partnership off 23 balls as the team reached 137-4 with an over to spare.

Hardik’s dropped catch on 7 cost Punjab the game, as he remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls and finished the game with a six over long-on off Muhammed Shami.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s (2-25) twin strike in the batting powerplay and later top-scorer Saurabh Tiwari’s (45) wicket in the 16th over gave Punjab a sniff before Hardik and Pollard sealed the game for Mumbai.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Punjab struggled to 135-6 against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (2-24) and Pollard, who picked up the key wickets of Chris Gayle and captain Lokesh Rahul in his only over as Punjab limped to 48-4 in the eighth over.

South African Aiden Markram (42) and Deepak Hooda (28) featured in a 61-run stand, but the total always looked within sight of the defending champions.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16
2 DC 11 8 3 0 +0.562 16
3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12
4 KKR 11 5 6 0 +0.363 10
5 MI 11 5 6 0 -0.453 10
6 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.288 8
7 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.369 8
8 SRH 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 29, 2021 00:47:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Bishnoi, Shami help Punjab Kings clinch low-scoring thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Bishnoi, Shami help Punjab Kings clinch low-scoring thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chasing 126 for a win on a slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium track, SRH ended at 120 for 7 in 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja's pyrotechnics helps CSK win humdinger against KKR
Photos

Ravindra Jadeja's pyrotechnics helps CSK win humdinger against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja's quick-fire 22 off 8 helped CSSK clinch the last-ball thriller against KKR.

Nitish Rana's mature knock helps KKR beat DC, stay alive in playoffs race
Photos

Nitish Rana's mature knock helps KKR beat DC, stay alive in playoffs race

Nitish Rana's 36 off 27 when wickets kept tumbling around him helped Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a tricky chase against Delhi Capitals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL