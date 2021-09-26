IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR on 10 points after win over DC

Kolkata Knight Riders secured an important win against Delhi Capitals to keep their top four hopes alive. KKR chased down a tricky total of 128 in 18.2 overs, losing seven wickets in the process.

Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 36 while Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine contributed with valuable runs.

Narine also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. He was named as the player of the match.

After the win, KKR have 10 points to their name and are placed fourth on the table. Delhi remain in second place.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their second win of the season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan batted first and made a decent total of 164/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson scored his second half-century in as many matches and his 82-run knock ensured he now holds the Orange Cap for being highest run-getter this season.

But Rajasthan's bowlers did not put up a good show. Jason Roy, playing his first match for SRH, got off to a great start and scored 60 in just 42 balls. Later, skipper Kane Williamson (51) ensured he takes his team cross the line with nine balls to spare.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 11 8 3 0 +0.562 16 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12 4 KKR 11 5 6 0 +0.363 10 5 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.271 8 6 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.369 8 7 MI 10 4 6 0 -0.551 8 8 SRH 10 2 8 0 -0.501 4

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (454 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

With inputs from PTI