IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR jump to fifth spot after beating PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign a timely boost as they chased down a modest target set by Punjab Kings by five wickets with 20 deliveries to spare in Ahmedabad.

In the first game of the season taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, Punjab were put in to bat after KKR skipper Eoin Morgan called correctly during the toss. After getting off to a decent start thanks to their openers, Punjab lost wickets in a flurry in the middle overs, as the wicket started to slow down and made batting extremely difficult on a two-paced wicket. Additonally, both the Kolkata fielders and bowlers showed discipline today as they desperately sought a victory to avoid languishing in the bottom half for long.

After restricting Punjab to a sub-par 123/9, with Prasidh Krishna (3/30) the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, the visitors were off to a shaky start as the PBKS seamers tore through the top-order reducing Morgan’s men to 17/3. The pair of Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, steadied the chase with a partnership worth 66, one that laid the foundation for an easy victory that propelled the two-time champions above Punjab to the fifth spot on the points table.

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the fourth position on the points table, ahead of both Kolkata and Punjab despite being level on points, thanks to their superior net run rate. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to occupy the top three slots.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 5 4 1 0 +1.612 8 2 DC 5 4 1 0 +0.334 8 3 RCB 5 4 1 0 +0.096 8 4 MI 5 2 3 0 -0.032 4 5 KKR 6 2 4 0 -0.305 4 6 PBKS 6 2 4 0 -0.608 4 7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.681 2 8 SRH 5 1 4 0 -0.180 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (259 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (15 wickets)

