IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR consolidate fourth spot by beating RR

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday to consolidate the fourth spot in the points table.
KKR made 171 for four against Rajasthan Royals who in response were shot out for 85 in 16.1 overs.
Shubman Gill scored 56 off 44 balls for KKR while his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer made 38 off 35 balls. Shivam Mavi took four wickets for KKR and Lockie Ferguson took three.
Kolkata are almost through to the playoffs. Mumbai Indians will need to win tomorrow by around 171 runs to get past KKR's Net Run Rate. If they chase, they can't go beyond KKR's NRR.
Earlier in the day, Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Punjab Kings to a convincing six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their final league match of IPL 2021.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|13
|10
|3
|0
|+0.526
|20
|2
|CSK
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.455
|18
|3
|RCB
|13
|8
|5
|0
|-0.159
|16
|4
|KKR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.587
|14
|5
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.001
|12
|6
|MI
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.048
|12
|7
|RR
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|SRH
|13
|3
|10
|0
|-0.422
|6
Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (626 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (29 wickets)
Also read
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to view the expanded IPL points table
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 28 off 18 helped DC beat CSK and reach the top of the IPL 2021 league table.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the RCB-DC fixture is concerned.
Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: Sid Kaul for the final over. On the second ball, just a single for DK. Yes-no from both ends. Yell from the bowler to urge the fielder to collect the ball properly. Morgan with a steady head to tick it along for another single. Scores are level. DK gets the job done with a boundary and KKR win by 6 wickets