IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR consolidate fourth spot by beating RR

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday to consolidate the fourth spot in the points table.

KKR made 171 for four against Rajasthan Royals who in response were shot out for 85 in 16.1 overs.

Shubman Gill scored 56 off 44 balls for KKR while his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer made 38 off 35 balls. Shivam Mavi took four wickets for KKR and Lockie Ferguson took three.

Kolkata are almost through to the playoffs. Mumbai Indians will need to win tomorrow by around 171 runs to get past KKR's Net Run Rate. If they chase, they can't go beyond KKR's NRR.

Earlier in the day, Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Punjab Kings to a convincing six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their final league match of IPL 2021.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 13 10 3 0 +0.526 20 2 CSK 14 9 5 0 +0.455 18 3 RCB 13 8 5 0 -0.159 16 4 KKR 14 7 7 0 +0.587 14 5 PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.001 12 6 MI 13 6 7 0 -0.048 12 7 RR 14 5 9 0 -0.993 10 8 SRH 13 3 10 0 -0.422 6

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (626 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (29 wickets)

With inputs from PTI