IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR beat MI, into top-four

Yet another clinical performance from Kolkata Knight Riders saw them beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi. This is just KKR's seventh win in 29 matches against MI. The win takes KKR to fourth in the IPL standings from sixth coming in. Mumbai Indians, who were earlier in the playoff spots, have dropped to sixth instead.

Venkatesh Iyer, playing his second IPL match, scored big once again. After losing fellow opener Shubman Gill early, he found support in Rahul Tripathi who remained unbeaten on 74. Gill and Iyer once again had a rocking start to run away to 40 runs. Gill was dismissed and it brought Tripathi to the middle to take over without needing much time. Nitish Rana scored the winning runs from Rohit Sharma's bowling no less.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine set the game up for the KKR batters by stifling the MI batting in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock both got going but that momentum was arrested after the Powerplay overs. MI got a reasonable finish but it wasn't enough in the end.

Two-in-two for KKR since the resumption of the league in UAE. Zero-in-two for MI who, once again, have all to do.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 9 7 2 0 +0.613 14 2 CSK 8 6 2 0 +1.223 12 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 -0.706 10 4 KKR 9 4 5 0 +0.363 8 5 RR 8 4 4 0 -0.154 8 6 MI 9 4 5 0 -0.310 8 7 PBKS 9 3 6 0 -0.345 6 8 SRH 8 1 7 0 -0.689 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (422 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

With inputs from AFP