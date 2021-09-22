IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC move to top spot with win over SRH

South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada helped set up an eight-wicket win for Delhi Capitals in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Nortje returned figures of 2-12 and fellow Proteas quick Rabada took three wickets to further hurt Hyderabad who managed just 134-9 after electing to bat.

Shikhar Dhawan lay the foundations for Delhi's chase with his brisk 42 and then Shreyas Iyer (47) and skipper Rishabh Pant (35) took the team home in 17.5 overs with an unbeaten stand of 67 for the third wicket.

Hyderabad, who are missing England star Jonny Bairstow, lost regular wickets after Australia's David Warner fell to Nortje without scoring on the third ball of the match.

Bairstow was one of the many England and international stars including Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins of Australia to pull out of the pandemic-hit league.

Nortje bowled express pace with one of his deliveries recorded at 151 kmph (93.8mph) and was ably supported by Rabada.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also kept down the opposition scoring and took two key wickets including skipper Kane Williamson for 18.

Williamson called Nortje and Rabada "two of the best fast bowlers going around in world cricket".

Marcus Stoinis bowled 1.1 overs before he went off the field with a strained hamstring and fellow Australian Steve Smith stood in as substitute fielder for the rest of the innings.

With the win, DC moved to the top spot while SRH remained at the bottom of the table.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 9 7 2 0 +0.613 14 2 CSK 8 6 2 0 +1.223 12 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 -0.706 10 4 MI 8 4 4 0 -0.071 8 5 RR 8 4 4 0 -0.154 8 6 KKR 8 4 4 0 +0.110 8 7 PBKS 9 3 6 0 -0.345 6 8 SRH 8 1 7 0 -0.689 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (422 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

With inputs from AFP