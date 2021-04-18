IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC move to second spot after win over PBKS

The batting department of Delhi Capitals delivered in a big chase as Rishabh Pant's side beat KL Rahul's Punjab Kings by six wickets in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Chasing 196, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a great start. Shaw fell after making 32 but Dhawan continued to score freely. He was dismissed after a superb knock of 92 off just 49 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis played a blinder in the end to seal the win for his team in 18.2 overs.
Batting first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a 122-run stand for the opening wicket but despite a good start, Punjab failed to cross the 200-run mark.
Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched victory in the first three matches of an IPL season when they registered a dominant 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of IPL 2021. With the win over Eoin Morgan's men, RCB remain the only unbeaten team this season and retain the top spot in the points table.
Knocks from Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76*) propelled RCB to 204-4 from 20 overs. In reply, Harshal Patel (2/17) proved crucial in the death overs yet again, while Kyle Jamieson (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) also did wonders with the ball.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RCB
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+0.750
|6
|2
|DC
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+0.453
|4
|3
|MI
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+0.367
|4
|4
|CSK
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+0.616
|2
|5
|RR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+0.052
|2
|6
|KKR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.633
|2
|7
|PBKS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.967
|2
|8
|SRH
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-0.483
|0
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (186 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets)
