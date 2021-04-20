IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC climb to 2nd spot after beating MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a low-scoring IPL match in Chennai on Tuesday.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after deciding to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. Once they back in the hut, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take DC home in 19.1 overs.

Batting first, defending champions Mumbai Indians were restricted to 137 for nine.

Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI.

For DC, Amit Mishra captured four wickets, Avesh Khan (2/15) took two and Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25) claimed one wicket each.

With this win, DC climb to second spot on the points table, replacing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are now placed at third on the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have bagged three wins in three games, stay at the top. Mumbai Indians remain at fourth position.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 3 3 0 0 +0.750 6 2 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6 3 CSK 3 2 1 0 +1.194 4 4 MI 4 2 2 0 +0.187 4 5 KKR 3 1 2 0 -0.633 2 6 RR 3 1 2 0 -0.719 2 7 PBKS 3 1 2 0 -0.967 2 8 SRH 3 0 3 0 -0.483 0

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets)

(With inputs from PTI)