Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC beat RR to go top; PBKS climb to fifth

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 26th, 2021
  • 0:27:05 IST

Two matches took place on Super Saturday in IPL 2021!

In the first game, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant guided his side through a frustrating game to hammer Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs and take the lead on the points table.

In the second match, Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in a thrilling clash that left Kane Williamson's Hyderabad at the bottom with one win from nine matches.

Pant hit 24 and Shreyas Iyer 43 as Delhi made 154 for six in their 20 overs. The DC captain then claimed two catches and a stumping to leave Rajasthan struggling on 17 for three in their chase.

Despite a stubborn unbeaten 70 from captain Sanju Samson, Rajasthan could only reach 121 for six in their innings.

At Sharjah, Punjab managed only 125 for seven with South African Aiden Markram hitting the top score of 27.

West Indies import Jason Holder took three wickets for Hyderabad and then led the run race after his side's openers failed again.

David Warner was dismissed for two and Williamson for one.

Holder hit 47 off 29 balls including five sixes. But needing a six off the last ball to force a super over, Holder was restricted to a single by IPL debutant Nathan Ellis.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 10 8 2 0 +0.711 16
2 CSK 9 7 2 0 +1.185 14
3 RCB 9 5 4 0 -0.720 10
4 KKR 9 4 5 0 +0.363 8
5 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.271 8
6 MI 9 4 5 0 -0.310 8
7 RR 9 4 5 0 -0.319 8
8 SRH 9 1 8 0 -0.637 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (430 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (19 wickets)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 26, 2021 00:27:05 IST

