IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC beat CSK to take top spot

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 137, DC reached 139 for seven in 19.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 35-ball 39, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed a vital 28.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece while Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood got one each.

Earlier, invited to bat, CSK posted 136 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs.

Spinner Axar Patel took two wickets for 18 runs while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket apiece.

Both CSK and DC have already qualified for the play-offs.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 13 10 3 0 +0.526 20 2 CSK 13 9 4 0 +0.739 18 3 RCB 12 8 4 0 -0.157 16 4 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.294 12 5 PBKS 13 5 8 0 -0.241 10 6 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.337 10 7 MI 12 5 7 0 -0.453 10 8 SRH 12 2 10 0 -0.475 4

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (528 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (26 wickets)

With inputs from PTI