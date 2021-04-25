IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK take top spot after thrashing RCB

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs on Sunday and moved to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table on the basis of a superior run rate.

It was RCB's first defeat in the ongoing edition, after four successive victories. CSK are currently on a four-match winning streak.

After winning the toss, MS Dhoni's CSK scored 191 with Ravindra Jadeja scoring a blistering 62 off 28. He amassed 37 runs in the final over of CSK's innings. Faf du Plessis also scored 50 off 41.

In reply, RCB were restricted at 122 for 9 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a flying start but CSK quickly pulled back things with Sam Curran dismissing the RCB captain and Shardul Thakur removing the other opener.

Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as well and finished with excellent figures of 3/13 in four overs, including taking the big scalps of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on Sunday.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 5 4 1 0 +1.612 8 2 RCB 5 4 1 0 +0.096 8 3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6 4 MI 5 2 3 0 -0.032 4 5 PBKS 5 2 3 0 -0.428 4 6 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.681 4 7 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2 8 KKR 5 1 4 0 -0.675 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (236 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (15 wickets)

