Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK take top spot after beating Mumbai

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 20th, 2021
  • 0:02:37 IST

The IPL 2021 resumed with the mega clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which was won by MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Chennai are now on the top of the league table with 12 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals in net run rate. CSK won Match 30 by 20 runs

CSK made a poor start after they opted to bat and were reduced to 24/4 at one stage but the knock of unbeaten 88 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and an eight-ball 23 by Dwayne Bravo helped the team post a respectable 156/6.

Trent Bout, Adam Milne and Jaspirt Bumrah took two wickets each.

In reply, Mumbai also kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually restricted to 136/8 despite Saurabh Tiwary making 50 not out off 40. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 CSK 8 6 2 0 +1.223 12
2 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12
3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10
4 MI 8 4 4 0 -0.071 8
5 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.190 6
6 PBKS 8 3 5 0 -0.368 6
7 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4
8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: September 20, 2021 00:02:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Indian Premier League returns as precursor to T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Indian Premier League returns as precursor to T20 World Cup

There are 31 games to be played in UAE instead of the usual 60 and that could mean good pitches for the majority of the tournament. With the conditions different from India and pitches expected to be slower, all teams have emphasised on starting from scratch.

Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 20 runs to go top of table
First Cricket News

Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 20 runs to go top of table

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK win the match by 20 runs. Three singles and two wickets in the final over for Bravo. CSK got off to a bad start with the bat but then Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blinder to give his team a chance. Chasing 157, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time and fell short at the end. A typical CSK bowling performance led superbly by their talisman MS Dhoni.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain, reveals franchise
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain, reveals franchise

Pant was made the captain of the side after Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while playing in national colours just before IPL 2021.