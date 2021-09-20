IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK take top spot after beating Mumbai

The IPL 2021 resumed with the mega clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which was won by MS Dhoni-led CSK.
Chennai are now on the top of the league table with 12 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals in net run rate. CSK won Match 30 by 20 runs
CSK made a poor start after they opted to bat and were reduced to 24/4 at one stage but the knock of unbeaten 88 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and an eight-ball 23 by Dwayne Bravo helped the team post a respectable 156/6.
Trent Bout, Adam Milne and Jaspirt Bumrah took two wickets each.
In reply, Mumbai also kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually restricted to 136/8 despite Saurabh Tiwary making 50 not out off 40. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25.
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|CSK
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+1.223
|12
|2
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+0.547
|12
|3
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|4
|MI
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.071
|8
|5
|RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.190
|6
|6
|PBKS
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.368
|6
|7
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|8
|SRH
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-0.623
|2
Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)
There are 31 games to be played in UAE instead of the usual 60 and that could mean good pitches for the majority of the tournament. With the conditions different from India and pitches expected to be slower, all teams have emphasised on starting from scratch.
