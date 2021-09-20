IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK take top spot after beating Mumbai

The IPL 2021 resumed with the mega clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which was won by MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Chennai are now on the top of the league table with 12 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals in net run rate. CSK won Match 30 by 20 runs

CSK made a poor start after they opted to bat and were reduced to 24/4 at one stage but the knock of unbeaten 88 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and an eight-ball 23 by Dwayne Bravo helped the team post a respectable 156/6.

Trent Bout, Adam Milne and Jaspirt Bumrah took two wickets each.

In reply, Mumbai also kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually restricted to 136/8 despite Saurabh Tiwary making 50 not out off 40. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 8 6 2 0 +1.223 12 2 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10 4 MI 8 4 4 0 -0.071 8 5 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.190 6 6 PBKS 8 3 5 0 -0.368 6 7 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4 8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

