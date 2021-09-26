IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK take top spot after beating KKR

Abu Dhabi: A sensational cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) towards the end helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in their IPL match on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batsmen chipped with handy contributions but they wobbled towards the end before Jadeja pulled off the win with an 8-ball 22 which was studded with two fours and as many sixes to help his side reach 172 for 8 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors.

Earlier, KKR scored 171 for six after opting to bat. Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 10 8 2 0 +0.711 16 3 RCB 9 5 4 0 -0.720 10 4 KKR 10 4 6 0 +0.322 8 5 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.271 8 6 MI 9 4 5 0 -0.310 8 7 RR 9 4 5 0 -0.319 8 8 SRH 9 1 8 0 -0.637 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (430 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (19 wickets)

PTI