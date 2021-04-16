IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK move to second spot after beating PBKS

Chennai Super Kings got off the mark on Friday with a commanding six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

PBKS amassed 221 in their first game at the same venue a few days back against Rajasthan Royals but they had no such fun against CSK. Chennai pacer Deepak Chahar had a dream start as he cleaned up opener Mayank Agarwal with an outswinger in the very first over. He then went on to take three more wickets conceding just 13 runs in his four overs.

PBKS captain KL Rahul was dismissed for just five runs as Ravindra Jadeja effected his 22nd run out in IPL history. With wickets falling in a cluster early on, Punjab were reduced to 26/5. Shahrukh Khan then scored 47 off 36 and helped his team reach the three figures mark as it posted a total of 106/8.

In reply, Chennai made a cautious start with Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling to middle the ball. He eventually got out for five but a useful cameo from Moeen Ali (46 off 31) and not out 36 off 33 from Faf du Plessis helped CSK chase down the target inside the 16 overs.

Chahar was declared the player of the match for his bowling figures of 4-1-13-4.

The win helped CSK move to the second spot in the table which have Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top. RCB are the only team to win its first two matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table. They are the only team to lose its first two matches.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 2 2 0 0 +0.175 4 2 CSK 2 1 1 0 +0.616 2 3 MI 2 1 1 0 +0.225 2 4 DC 2 1 1 0 +0.195 2 5 RR 2 1 1 0 +0.052 2 6 KKR 2 1 1 0 +0.000 2 7 PBKS 2 1 1 0 -0.909 2 8 SRH 2 0 2 0 -0.400 0

Orange Cap holder: KKR's Nitish Rana (137 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (7 wickets)

With inputs from PTI