Cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK go top after SRH collect first points

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 21st, 2021
  • 23:36:37 IST

Chennai Super Kings returned to top of the IPL standings after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling finish. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked their first points with a victory over KL Rahul's Punjab Kings.

At the Wankhede Stadium, batting first, CSK scored 220 runs with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a 100-run stand at the top of the innings. In the chase, KKR started poorly and lost five wickets in the powerplay overs.

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins kept the scoring rate going and took the contest right to the final over but fell 18 runs short with not enough wickets in the bag.

In the afternoon contest in Chennai, Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat but never got going. Wickets fell at regular intervals and ended up with only 120. Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Abhishek Sharma took two. Rashid Khan also did his job, giving away just 17 runs and picking one wicket.

In the chase, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got off to a good start. Warner fell after scoring 37 but Bairstow remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 63 off 56 deliveries. Returning from injury, Williamson also got to bat as SRH reached the target in 18.4 overs and won by nine wickets.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 CSK 4 3 1 0 +1.142 6
2 RCB 3 3 0 0 +0.750 6
3 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6
4 MI 4 2 2 0 +0.187 4
5 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2
6 KKR 4 1 3 0 -0.700 2
7 RR 3 1 2 0 -0.719 2
8 PBKS 4 1 3 0 -0.824 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: April 21, 2021 23:36:37 IST

