IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK go No 1, RCB consolidate 3rd spot

Chennai Super Kings went atop the IPL points table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the IPL to consolidate the third spot in the league table. The defeat meant that Mumbai are now seventh in the eight-team league with time running out to make the cut for the Playoffs.

Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against MI, who could only manage 111 in 18.1 overs.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Harshal Patel (4/17) took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 CSK 10 8 2 0 +1.069 16 2 DC 10 8 2 0 +0.711 16 3 RCB 10 6 4 0 -0.359 12 4 KKR 10 4 6 0 +0.322 8 5 PBKS 10 4 6 0 -0.271 8 6 RR 9 4 5 0 -0.319 8 7 MI 10 4 6 0 -0.551 8 8 SRH 9 1 8 0 -0.637 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (430 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (23 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

With inputs from PTI