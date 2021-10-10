IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK enter final after beating to DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have entered IPL 2021 final after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in the first Qualifier on Sunday.

CSK completed the chase of a tough target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs. The skipper remained not out on 18 off six deliveries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. Ruturaj crossed the 600-run mark in this edition of IPL.

For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 14 10 4 0 +0.481 20 2 CSK 14 9 5 0 +0.455 18 3 RCB 14 9 5 0 -0.140 18 4 KKR 14 7 7 0 +0.587 14 5 MI 14 7 7 0 +0.116 14 6 PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.001 12 7 RR 14 5 9 0 -0.993 10 8 SRH 14 3 11 0 -0.545 6

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (626 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (30 wickets)

With inputs from PTI