IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK enter final after beating to DC

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 10th, 2021
  • 23:51:28 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have entered IPL 2021 final after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in the first Qualifier on Sunday.

CSK completed the chase of a tough target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs. The skipper remained not out on 18 off six deliveries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. Ruturaj crossed the 600-run mark in this edition of IPL.

For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 14 10 4 0 +0.481 20
2 CSK 14 9 5 0 +0.455 18
3 RCB 14 9 5 0 -0.140 18
4 KKR 14 7 7 0 +0.587 14
5 MI 14 7 7 0 +0.116 14
6 PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.001 12
7 RR 14 5 9 0 -0.993 10
8 SRH 14 3 11 0 -0.545 6

Orange Cap holder: PBKS' KL Rahul (626 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (30 wickets)

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 23:51:28 IST

