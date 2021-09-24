Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: CSK beat RCB to go No 1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 24th, 2021
  • 23:55:45 IST

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings inflicted new pain on Virat Kohli on Friday, beating his Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League to go to the top of the points table.

Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.

Kohli has been under the spotlight since announcing this month that he would step down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup and the Bangalore captaincy after this IPL tournament.

But after Bangalore lost by nine wickets in their first match of the resumed tournament, Kohli has now seen his side suffer three defeats in total in their last five games.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 CSK 9 7 2 0 +1.1855 14
2 CSK 9 7 2 0 +0.613 14
3 RCB 9 5 4 0 -0.720 10
4 KKR 9 4 5 0 +0.363 8
5 RR 8 4 4 0 -0.154 8
6 MI 9 4 5 0 -0.310 8
7 PBKS 9 3 6 0 -0.345 6
8 SRH 8 1 7 0 -0.689 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (422 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (19 wickets)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 24, 2021 23:55:45 IST

