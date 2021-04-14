IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Bangalore climb to top with second successive win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match on Wednesday to jum to top of the table. This is their second successive victory in the tournament. They had beaten Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match.

RCB managed only 149/8 after being asked to bat first. In reply, SRH were stopped at 143 for nine. Hyderabad skipper David Warner led from the front with a 37-ball 54, while Manish Pandey contributed 38.

The two added 83 runs for the second wicket and helped their side close in on the target of 150, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets to change the complexion of the game.

For RCB, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. The most successful bowler for SRH, however, was Jason Holder as he picked up 3/30.

At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball but his opening partner Devdutt

Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.

Glenn Maxwell was adjudhed the Man of the Match for his 59 off 41 balls.

With the first round of matches completed, here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RCB 2 2 0 0 +0.175 4 2 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.779 2 3 MI 2 1 1 0 +0.225 2 4 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.200 2 5 KKR 2 1 1 0 +0.000 2 6 RR 1 0 1 0 -0.200 0 7 SRH 2 0 2 0 -0.400 0 8 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.779 0

Orange Cap holder: KKR's Nitish Rana (137 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (7 wickets)

Also read

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

With inputs from PTI