With the tour of Australia finally coming to an end, as the Indian team heads back home with the T20I series victory and the Border Gavaskar Trophy in their kitty, we shift our focus to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with franchises having been given the deadline of Wednesday, 20 January for submitting their final list of retained and released players.

Yes, IPL's back in the news a little under three months since Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2020 edition to win the title for an unprecedented fifth time. Before we return to discussing Test cricket in a few days' time with the home series against England, we take a look at some of the players who are set to bid goodbye to their respective franchises, although they could very well be purchased right back during the IPL Player Auction that takes place next month.

While it's still a long way from coming up with the schedule and venue list, the BCCI has committed itself to hosting this year's IPL in India after having to shift to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while this year's event is set to remain an eight-team affair, two new sides will be introduced in the 2022 edition.