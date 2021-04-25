Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Photos: Chris Morris stars as RR bounce back from defeat to beat KKR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 25th, 2021
  • 13:59:01 IST
Chris Morris' four-wicket haul limited the Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of just 133, which was chased down by Rajasthan Royals for a 6 wicket win. SportzPics

Rahul Tripathi contributed the most runs to Kolkata Knight Riders' total with 36 runs off 26 balls. SportzPics

Sanju Samson was another major factor behind Rajasthan Royals' win, as he scored a composed knock of 42 runs in 41 balls. SportzPics

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack was unable to to make up for the batsmen's poor performance, but Varun Chakravarthy did manage to pick up a couple of wickets. SportzPics

David Miller combined with Sanju Samson for a 34-run partnership that saw the Royals to victory. SportzPics

