IPL 2021: 'Only Sir Jadeja', Twitterati applaud Ravindra Jadeja for scoring 37 runs in an over against RCB

Ravindra Jadeja smacked five sixes and a four in the final over of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL2021).
Jadeja entered the over at 26 from 21 balls with CSK on 154/4 and finished with 62 from 28 balls and the team amassing 191 runs in the alloted 20 overs. Harshal Patel, the unlucky bowler, had proven to be economical at 3/14 going into it but came out with 3/51.
In doing so, Jadeja joined Chris Gayle in scoring 37 runs for his team. 'The Universe Boss' had taken Parameswaran to the cleaners for RCB against Kochi Tuskers in 2011. It is the fourth instance of most runs scored in an over in T20s with Scott Styris getting 38 past James Fuller for Sussex in 2012. To think of it, Jadeja was dropped for a duck by Dan Christian.
Patel is the leading wicket-taker in this season's IPL and has been crucial at the death for RCB. Against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season, Patel took three wickets from four balls. The outcome on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai was, unfortunately, much different.
Former England seamer Darren Gough questioned Patel's bowling strategy in the final over as it rained sixes.
