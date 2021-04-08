IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Factbox, the habitual winners

IPL titles: 5

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League having won five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 once in 2011. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the play-offs in nine out of 13 seasons, going on to win five times and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.

Here's how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare in the previous season: Mumbai Indians clinched the title in the 2020 edition by beating Delhi Capitals (by five wickets) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium comprehensively.

Win percentage: Mumbai Indians have the second-best win percentage of 59.11, behind Chennai Super Kings (59.83). They have won 118, the most by any team, of the 203 matches, lost 81, won 2 and lost 2 in the Super Over.

Highest run-getter: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter with 4060 runs from 151 innings at an average of 31.47. He has scored one hundred and 31 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 130.37. Overall, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5230 runs from 195 innings.

Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.80. He has scalped one five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the league, and possesses an economy rate of 7.14 and a strike rate of 16.6.

Among the current crop, Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker with 109 wickets from 92 innings at 23.72, possessing an economy rate of 7.41 and striking every 19.1 balls

Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya 114 not out vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2008.

The highest individual score for the franchise is still held by Sri Lanka legend Jayasuriya. He hammered 114 off 48 balls including nine fours and 11 sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest team score: 223/6 vs KXIP in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' highest team total remains 223/6 against KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 231, they fell tantalisingly short by 7 runs in 2017.

Bonus Point: Mumbai also hold the record of largest victory in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs. After amassing 212/3, they bundled out Delhi for 66 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Favourite opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have loved playing against KKR, they have the best win percentage (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches) against the Knight Riders - 77.77 percent - with 21 wins from 27 matches and six losses.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH is the only teams against which MI have had more losses than wins (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 8 out of the 16 matches and won seven (Win percentage of 46.87) with one ending in a tie which was won by MI in the Super Over.

When they played in the UAE: When they played in the UAE: MI struggled to adapt and lost all the five matches of that leg in 2014. It was a season where they bounced back and it was that famous last-ball six by Aditya Tare against Rajasthan Royals that propelled MI into the playoffs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium. They however lost to CSK in Eliminator. Six years later when they returned to the UAE they ended up holding the tropy, their fifth in the league.

Lesser known facts:

MI are one of only three teams (others are KXIP and RR) who have won all their Super-Over matches. They have won two out of two.

MI is the only team that have more wins than losses against CSK - the most consistent team in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1733 runs from 61 innings at an average of 34.66 in IPL at Wankhede Stadium - the most by a MI player at any venue in IPL

Mumbai Indians have taken 1130 wickets - the most by any team.

There have been four five-wicket hauls recorded in the Mumbai Indians jersey so far - the most among all the teams.

Mumbai Indians' bowlers have bowled 39 maidens in the history of IPL which is a record.

Mumbai Indians have bowled 105 no-balls in the IPL - the most by any teams.

Mumbai Indians have 1232 sixes in IPL - the most by any team. They also hold the record of hitting most fours in IPL - 2800.

IPL 2021 auctions players bought: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

IPL 2021 players traded in: None

IPL 2021 Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Released players: Lasith Malinga (retired), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitch McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh.

Full squad:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

