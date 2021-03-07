IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April.

Due to COVID-19, IPL matches cannot take place at all eight venues, and in order to keep the game fair, the committee has decided to make all the teams play at neutral venues. Hence, MI will not be playing any matches in Mumbai.

"Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage," says the IPL statement on the next edition's schedule.

Mumbai Indians will be defending their title, aiming for their sixth title, and the third consecutive one in the 2021 edition. In the IPL auction this year, they invested heavily on bowlers, buying back Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, New Zealand's Adam Milne, and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

A ghty combination for the Summer of 21! Send us a if you’re happy with our auction picks #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/6mbJzZY41P — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Not to forget, they also bought Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun for a sum of Rs 20 lakh and he is expected to make his IPL debut during the tournament.

Here's the MI schedule:

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 9 April 7.30 pm MI RCB Chennai 2 13 April 7.30 pm KKR MI Chennai 3 17 April 7.30 pm MI SRH Chennai 4 20 April 7.30 pm DC MI Chennai 5 23 April 7.30 pm PK MI Chennai 6 29 April 3.30 pm MI RR Delhi 7 1 May 7.30 pm MI CSK Delhi 8 4 May 7.30 pm SRH MI Delhi 9 8 May 7.30 pm RR MI Delhi 10 10 May 7.30 pm MI KKR Bangalore 11 13 May 3.30 pm MI PK Bangalore 12 16 May 7.30 pm CSK MI Bangalore 13 20 May 7.30 pm RCB MI Kolkata 14 23 May 3.30 pm MI DC Kolkata

Here's the MI Squad for IPL 2021:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.