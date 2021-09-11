IPL 2021: MI's Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav reach UAE on private jet

A day after the fifth and final England-India Test match at The Old Trafford was called off due to COVID-19 fears, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians have flown in their three players — Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav — to Abu Dhabi.
The cricketers arrived in the United Arab Emirates along with their families and will now be undergoing hard quarantine for six days. They also underwent RT-PCR tests that came negative.
"Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL's guidelines," MI said in a statement.
"All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well."
The remainder of IPL 2021, which was suspended in May this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside its bio-bubble, will resume from 19 September in UAE. MI will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the restart.
