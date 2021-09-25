IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl

Live Score SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match:

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fielding first against Punjab Kings.

Preview: In Punjab Kings' last match, pace bowler Kartik Tyagi defended four off the last over as they were edged out by Rajasthan Royals.

Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way and Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.

Rajasthan, who come into the revived Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.

England players including Ben Stokes (mental health break), Jofra Archer (injured) and Jos Buttler (personal reasons) are missing from the Royals' team.

But Tyagi and fellow quick Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the play-offs as they stayed fifth in the eight-team table.

Meanwhile, in Sunrisers Hyderabad's last encounter, they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by the Delhi Capitals.

South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada helped set up the win for Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match that went ahead despite a Sunrisers Hyderabad player testing positive for coronavirus.

Hyderabad left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan and six of his close contacts were isolated hours before the latest match in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

An IPL release said Natarajan is "currently asymptomatic" while the contacts and other Hyderabad players all returned negative tests.

On the field, Nortje returned figures of 2-12 and fellow Proteas quick Rabada took three wickets to further hurt Hyderabad who managed just 134-9 after electing to bat.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

With inputs from AFP.