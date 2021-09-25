Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 25 September, 2021

25 September, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Live Blog
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl

19:04 (IST)

Kane Williamson: "Chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict PBKS to a low score. It's about staying tight together and making small adjustments. It's important to keep coming up with that energy and at times it's easy to reflect on past performances where we have done better but we need to play with that freedom."

19:02 (IST)

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fielding first against Punjab Kings.

19:00 (IST)

Ellis gets PBKS cap

It is being reported that Nathan Ellis will make his debut for Punjab today. We will bring in the confirmation as soon as we have it. 

18:56 (IST)

Pitch report: "Yesterday there was some turn on offer, today we are playing on the adjacent surface. The track today is much similar and I feel that it is much soft and there are some spikes on it. I feel it will be better than yesterday, but not too different," says Murali Kartik. 

18:53 (IST)

Possible changes...

Punjab could bring in Chris Jordan or Nathan Ellis to replace Adil Rashid who was expensive in his IPL debut. Also, M Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi could get a game.

Despite losing their last match, SRH could stick with the same team as they look short on options.

18:45 (IST)

Head to Head

Kane Williamson's SRH lead this battle12-5 against KL Rahul's PBKS. In fact, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the last two of the three matches including the one in the first leg of IPL 2021. 

18:40 (IST)

What to expect from Sharjah ground?

Yesterday's RCB vs CSK match was the first at Sharjah Cricket Ground this season. RCB batting first scored 156 and while CSK chased down the target in only 18.1 overs, the pitch never looked suited to free-flowing batting. Last season, 200-pus scores was a normal thing at the venue and while RCB fell well short of the par score, 200 may still be a tough challenge at Sharjah as pitch appeared sticky.

18:36 (IST)

DC vs RR update

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals game is on and the Sanju Samson-led team needs 96 more from the last seven overs and are already five down. You can follow the match here.

18:31 (IST)

Umran Malik joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan

Uncapped medium pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.

Click here to read more.

18:17 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to retake top spot in standings

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical all-round show to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and claim the top spot in the IPL pecking order on Friday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (53) and young Devdutt Padikkal (70) struck brisk half-centuries in an impressive 111-run stand but CSK pulled the strings to restrict them to 156 for six after electing to bowl.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad came good again with a quick 38 while Faf du Plessis made 31 at the top to lay a strong foundation for CSK to chase the modest target in 18.1 overs.

Click here to read more of the report of last night's match.

Live Score SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match:

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fielding first against Punjab Kings.

Preview: In Punjab Kings' last match, pace bowler Kartik Tyagi defended four off the last over as they were edged out by Rajasthan Royals.

Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way and Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.

Rajasthan, who come into the revived Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.

File image of SRH captain David Warner and PBKS captain KL Rahul. SportzPics

England players including Ben Stokes (mental health break), Jofra Archer (injured) and Jos Buttler (personal reasons) are missing from the Royals' team.

But Tyagi and fellow quick Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the play-offs as they stayed fifth in the eight-team table.

Meanwhile, in Sunrisers Hyderabad's last encounter, they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by the Delhi Capitals.

South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada helped set up the win for Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match that went ahead despite a Sunrisers Hyderabad player testing positive for coronavirus.

Hyderabad left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan and six of his close contacts were isolated hours before the latest match in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai.

An IPL release said Natarajan is "currently asymptomatic" while the contacts and other Hyderabad players all returned negative tests.

On the field, Nortje returned figures of 2-12 and fellow Proteas quick Rabada took three wickets to further hurt Hyderabad who managed just 134-9 after electing to bat.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: September 25, 2021 19:03:18 IST

