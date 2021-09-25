RCB vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Another exciting contest awaits fans as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the 39th match of IPL 2021.

RCB and MI have struggled in the second leg of the Indian Premier League. They have both lost their first two matches and would be looking to open their account on the points table desperately.

RCB are still in a decent position being third in the table but Mumbai Indians are third from the bottom with 8 points. With intense mid-table competition, MI would look to go all out for a win and find some momentum. They have had a couple of average batting efforts. The return of Rohit Sharma against KKR was a shot in the arm as he and Quinton de Kock added 78 for the opening wicket. However, the middle order didn't quite carry forward the momentum and they ended up with just 155. Defending the moderate target, the bowlers didn't create enough pressure and KKR cruised to a seven-wicket win. The MI middle order needs to step up big time. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya need to put their hands up and fire.

The spinners also need to up their game.

RCB too have batting problems of their own. Just like Mumbai, their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided them a really good start adding 111/1. But then the middle order crumbled. And they could manage just 156. RCB would demand more from the likes of Glen Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Their bowlers too looked toothless as CSK cruised to a six-wicket win. The likes of Siraj, Saini, Hasaranga went wicketless and RCB will expect an improved performance from them.

With both teams looking to get off the mark in the second leg, we can expect an intriguing contest.

Here's all you need to know about the RCB vs MI match:

When will the 39th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and MI take place?

The match between RCB and MI will take place on 26 September 2021.

What is the venue for the RCB and MI match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the RCB and MI match start?

The DC vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI match?