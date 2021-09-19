KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on Monday with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB are currently third in the table level on points with second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 10 points. On the other hand, KKR are languishing in seventh place with just two wins from seven matches in the first leg of IPL 2021.

In the first encounter between the two sides this season, RCB secured a comprehensive 38-run win. In fact, the Virat Kohli-led franchise has won the last four out of five matches against the Kolkata franchise.

In the 27 meetings between these two teams, KKR have won 14 games so far, while RCB have clinched 13 victories.

After making a solid start to the seasons, Kohli and Co will be aiming for a fruitful second leg in IPL 2021 to finally end their wait for the IPL title. KKR will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing first leg as the two-time champions also target to add a third silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs RCB clash:

When will the 31st match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and RCB take place?

The 31st match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and RCB will take place on 20 September 2021.

What is the venue for the KKR vs RCB match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the KKR vs RCB match start?

The KKR vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RCB match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

