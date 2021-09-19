IPL 2021, CSK vs MI LIVE Score Updates: Suresh Raina falls, third wicket down for Chennai

OUT! What is happening!
Raina c Rahul Chahar b Boult 4(6)
Edge and four! Short ball from Boult. Raina got his front foot away for a hoick through the leg side but the top edge took the ball to third man fence.
Ambati Rayudu came in after Moeen Ali got out but he got hurt trying to fend off a short ball from Milne and is leaving the field now. Suresh Raina comes in.
After 2 overs, CSK 3/2
Adam Milne bowls the next over.
What a start this for MI! Two wickets in two overs. A single on the first ball for Gaikwad. One dot ball and then Moeen Ali gets out trying to slap a short ball through covers. Soft dismissal as Saurabh Tiwary takes the catch. One leg bye to end the over.
After 1 over, CSK 1/1
Brilliant start for MI! Boult's first ball tailed in and was defended by Gaikwad. Next ball struck the batsman on the pads and CSK got a single. Two dot balls to Faf and then he departs, Edging one to gully. Harmless short ball and Faf pushes hard to get dismissed. Dot ball to end the over.
Time for the biggest T20 league in the world! Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike for CSK. Faf du Plessis is his partner. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for Mumbai.
We are minutes away from the action! IPL 2021 is back! MS Dhoni is back on our screens. CSK will be batting first. Whoever wins today will go top of table. The openers are walking in...
CSK in IPL 2021 so far...
CSK vs DC, 10 April — Lost by 7 wickets
CSK vs PBKS, 16 April — Won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR, 19 April — Won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR, 21 April — Won 18 runs
CSK vs RCB, 25 April — Won by 69 runs
CSK vs SRH, 28 April — Won by 7 wickets
CSK vs MI, 1 May — Lost by 4 wickets
"We will bat first."
TOSS NEWS: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK will be batting first in Dubai against Mumbai.
CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: What a start this for MI! Two wickets in two overs. A single on the first ball for Gaikwad. One dot ball and then Moeen Ali gets out trying to slap a short ball through covers. Soft dismissal as Saurabh Tiwary takes the catch. One leg bye to end the over.
Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back after a brief hiatus, and begins its second leg in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a bang as powerhouses Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns on Sunday.
The showdown between CSK and MI, who share eight IPL titles between them, will mark the beginning of a packed second half of the tournament that had to be suspended in May earlier this year after the bio-secure bubble in India was breached during the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country.
Both CSK and MI find themselves in contention for the playoffs, which begin on 10 October with the final taking place five days later at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai find themselves second on the points table, bouncing back with a strong display after finishing second from bottom last season, while Mumbai have recovered from a slow start to sit fourth on the table with eight points.
The tournament will also serve as a platform for players to prepare themselves for the ICC T20 World Cup that is hosted by the UAE and Oman right after the conclusion of IPL 2021. Like the IPL, the World Cup too had to be shifted out of India due to fears of a possible third COVID-19 wave in the country in the months of October and November.
Ahead of the 30th match of the ongoing season, here's everything you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage — both on television and online — is concerned:
When will the 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI take place?
The 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI will take place on 19 September, 2021.
What is the venue for the match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
