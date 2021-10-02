Live Score, IPL 2021, MI vs DC Cricket Score: Capitals push for top-two finish

Live Score MI vs DC, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Mumbai Indians ended their barren run by beating Punjab Kings in their previous outing. It helped their chances of qualifying for the playoffs and come into this fixture in sixth place - tied with KKR and PBKS on points but poorer on net run rate. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have won two out of three since the restart of the league to find themselves in second place. They're through to the playoffs but not assured of a top spot in the standings.

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After notching their first win of the second leg, Mumbai Indians would be looking to carry forward the momentum against Delhi Capitals. MI lost their first three matches of the second leg but won the crucial match against Punjab Kings to keep their play-off hopes alive. They are fifth in the table with 10 points and with the competition heating MI don't only have to win the match but with a good run rate as well as KKR, who are in the fourth position with 10 points as well have a +0.363 run-rate while MI have a -0.453 run rate.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sit comfortably on the second spot in the table with 16 points and would look to consolidate that spot and become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after CSK. After two wins in two matches in the second leg, they suffered a jolt against KKR and lost by three wickets. They would look to get back to winning ways. Their batting faltered against KKR as they could only post 127/9. The bowlers fought hard but defending 128 was always going to be a difficult task. The middle order will look to get back on track against MI.

They too might not look to make any changes as this bunch has done well in the past.

With MI looking for crucial points and DC looking to qualify for play-offs, we might be in for an enthralling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the 46th match of the IPL 2021 between MI and DC take place?

The match between MI and DC will take place on 2 October 2021.

What is the venue for the MI vs DC match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the MI vs DC match start?

The MI and DC match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs DC match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.